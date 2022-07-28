USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2022) – Cmdr. Phil Herndl relieved Cmdr. Michael Piano as commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Blue Crew during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, July 28.



During Piano’s command, Gabrielle Giffords and its surface warfare mission module executed naval strike missile operational testing and targeting, served as the test crew for a new LCS training program led by Afloat Training Group, executed a Docking Selected Restricted Availability in Seattle, and hosted the ship’s namesake, the honorable Gabrielle Giffords. The crew participated in sustainment training at sea aboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) and ashore at the LCS training facility. In 2021, the crew received Unit Tactics and Maritime Warfare, Safety, Health Promotion and Wellness command excellence awards.



“Leading the ‘pride of the LCS fleet’ has always been about these phenomenal Sailors,” said Piano. “From future capability testing to a challenging maintenance period in Seattle, while away from their families, our Sailors took care of each other and overcame barriers placed before them to score wins! I’m very proud of them and honored to be part of this crew.”



Piano’s next assignment is with Carrier Strike Group One, embarked aboard aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



Herndl, who most recently served as executive officer of the ship said, “I am honored to serve again with this amazing crew, and return our magnificent ship back to sea.”



Gabrielle Giffords is assigned to Surface Division 11 and Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. LCS are versatile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments and win against 21st-century coastal threats. These ships provide forward presence and conduct maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.



