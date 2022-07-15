Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Visits Malaysia

    KOTA KINABALU, MALAYSIA

    07.15.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Henry Liu 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) hosted several engagements from the 13th Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and U.S. Navy Submarine Staff Talks to ship tours while moored pierside at Sepanggar Naval Base in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

    Staff talks also included discussions of Frank Cable’s expeditionary repair, rearm, and re-provision capabilities.

    "It was an honor to host the 13th Royal Malaysian Navy and U.S. Navy Submarine Staff Talks onboard our ship," said Capt. Frye, Frank Cable’s commanding officer. "We enjoyed the opportunity to present our submarine tender's expeditionary capabilities and reinforce our strong relationship with the Royal Malaysian Navy.”

    Frank Cable’s triad, along with several officers, had the opportunity to tour the Malaysian Submarine Command Headquarters to learn more about the Royal Malaysian Navy’s submarine capabilities, July 15, 2022.

    "The Royal Malaysian Navy displayed a wide range of impressive capabilities of the RMN Submarine Force," said Ens. Sean Smith, Frank Cable’s weapons handling officer, of the tour of RMN submarine command headquarters. "Joint engagements between the Royal Malaysian Navy and U.S. Navy continue to strengthen our partnership. I am honored to have been a part of these joint engagements and hope they lead to future allied operations.”

    While in port, Frank Cable Sailors also had the opportunity to participate in a friendly volleyball match with RMN sailors.

    “It was a chance to build on our relationship with the Malaysian Navy,” said Chief Religious Program Specialist Christopher Renaud, from Clearfield, Pennsylvania, assigned to the Frank Cable. “And these types of events are what I will remember when I look back at my time underway and in foreign ports. I was surprised with how much they knew about the game. It was obvious that they had been playing together for a while, and it translated with them taking the two out of three from us.”

    Frank Cable hosted several tours for RMN sailors with Frank Cable Sailors presenting the ship’s medical, repair, supply and weapon capabilities, demonstrating the ship’s operational readiness at all times.

    Lastly, the triad from the Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Collins, currently docked at Sepanggar Naval Base, visited the Frank Cable for lunch.

    Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    For more information about Frank Cable visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40

