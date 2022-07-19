Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility ceremonies held consecutively at Fort Harrison

    Change of Responsibility ceremonies held consecutively at Fort Harrison

    FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Two Change of Responsibility ceremonies were held consecutively at the Regional Training Institute Plaza, Fort Harrison, Mont. on July 19.
    Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Brown relinquished responsibility of the 208th RTI to Command Sgt. Maj. William Frank.
    Command Sgt. Maj. Frederick Haerter then relinquished responsibility of 95th Troop Command to Brown.
    Haerter has been selected to become the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
    We wish the Sergeants Major the best of luck in their new positions and thank them for their service to their state and nation.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Montana National Guard
    Change of Responsibility
    Command Sgt. Maj.

