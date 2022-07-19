Change of Responsibility ceremonies held consecutively at Fort Harrison

Two Change of Responsibility ceremonies were held consecutively at the Regional Training Institute Plaza, Fort Harrison, Mont. on July 19.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Brown relinquished responsibility of the 208th RTI to Command Sgt. Maj. William Frank.

Command Sgt. Maj. Frederick Haerter then relinquished responsibility of 95th Troop Command to Brown.

Haerter has been selected to become the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

We wish the Sergeants Major the best of luck in their new positions and thank them for their service to their state and nation.

