    BURKESVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    BURKESVILLE, Ky. (July 27, 2022) — The public is cordially invited to attend the dedication ceremony for Dale Hollow State Park Marina in Burkesville, Kentucky, as a Clean Marina in the Cumberland River Basin. The ceremony is 10 a.m. Aug. 6, 2022, on the dock at the marina.

    The ceremony will recognize that Dale Hollow State Park Marina has completed all the necessary requirements of The Clean Marina Program, which is a voluntary program implemented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and its watershed partners to promote environmentally responsible marina and boating practices.

    “We certainly look forward to your presence as we acknowledge Dale Hollow State Park Marina and their staff for the exemplary efforts in operating as a Clean Marina,” said Crystal Tingle, Dale Hollow Lake resource manager.

    Refreshments and door prizes are being provided at the event. Dale Hollow State Park Marina is located on Dale Hollow Lake at 1226 Marine Road in Burkesville, Kentucky.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at http://www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Dale Hollow Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/dalehollowlake.)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 11:17
    Story ID: 425897
    Location: BURKESVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public invited to celebrate in Dale Hollow State Park 'Clean Marina' Dedication, by Bill Peoples, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dedication
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Dale Hollow Lake
    Clean Marina
    Dale Hollow State Park Marina

