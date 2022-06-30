JBA and 316th Wing change command

Joint Base Andrews, Md. – Col. Todd Randolph accepted command of the 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, Md. from Col. Tyler Schaff during a change of command ceremony at JBA on June 30, 2022.



Randolph has taken over the leadership responsibilities for the wing and the base as Schaff prepares to retire.



Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, presided over the ceremony and performed the final course of action in passing the guidon, thereby transferring command from Schaff to Randolph.



“It is indeed an honor and a privilege to be part of the Air Force District of Washington command and the Joint Base Andrews team,” said Randolph, who was the commander of the 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., prior to his assignment here. “You can expect me to keep our wing organized, trained, and equipped.”



Randolph now leads the 316th Wing that provides security, contracting, finance, personnel, medical, and infrastructure support for three headquarters, five wings, more than 80 tenant organizations, as well as approximately 60,000 Airmen and families in the National Capital Region and worldwide.



“Todd, I have no doubt you are the right person to take the guidon today,” said Jackson. “I know you can care for all the Airmen and Sailors at Joint Base Andrews.”



Schaff will officially retire in the coming months. “ It has truly been an honor to be your commander,” he said.

