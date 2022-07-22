U.S. Ambassador visits Misawa

Photo By Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing | Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, poses for a photo with Misawa leadership and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing | Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, poses for a photo with Misawa leadership and service members during the ambassador’s visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2022. Emanuel was confirmed as the 31st United States Ambassador to Japan on December 18, 2021. This was Emanuel's first visit to the base, during which wing leadership briefed him about the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Ambassador to Japan, the Honorable Rahm Emanuel, visited U.S. military and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2022.



Emanuel met with leaders from the 35th Fighter Wing, Naval Air Facility Misawa, and 3rd Air Wing to discuss the allied mission and to meet with Airmen dedicated to providing strategic deterrence and enhancing agile combat support.



"It is clear that those who seek to do harm see an incredible partnership and working relationship between the United States and Japan," said Emanuel. "It's fitting that we are up here in Misawa because both its geography and neighborhood bring a unique capability to the protection of Japan. The U.S.-Japan partnership and collaboration is something that all our adversaries who seek to do harm can see and take pause at."



This was Emanuel's first visit to Misawa as the United States Ambassador to Japan, since he was confirmed on December 18, 2021.



"Misawa is strategically and geographically a significant location," said Emanuel. "It makes the capacity and capabilities of aircraft, such as the F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter from Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the F-16 Fighting Falcon from the U.S., even more important for the future."



In addition to meeting with base leaders, Emanuel visited numerous units and toured facilities around the base.



"Misawa stands out. The type of relationship and friendships that we have working here is an example to the entire alliance throughout all of Japan,” said Emanuel. “This morning we ran together, but more important is our Airmen and Sailors, training together. That's invaluable for the future.”



"When you bring those capabilities for Japan in an alliance and partnership with what the United States has to offer, that is a stronger fist in defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region."