France Grazes Past Cameroon 2-1 to Seize Gold Medal at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship

Photo By EJ Hersom | France’s Sarah Palacin makes a goal attempt during the gold medal round with...... read more read more Photo By EJ Hersom | France’s Sarah Palacin makes a goal attempt during the gold medal round with Cameroon in the the 13th CISM (International Military Sports Council) World Military Women’s Football Championship in Meade, Washington July 22, 2022. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) see less | View Image Page

JULY 22, 2022 | BY DAVID VERGUN



France bumped off Cameroon 2-1 to take the gold at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 22, 2022, the last day and the last game of the 11-day tournament.



French passing accuracy was stellar. France also outshot Cameroon 6-2 in the first half.



However, that didn’t stop Cameroon’s Bongben Confidence from scoring a goal in minute 24.



France came back with a vengeance, with Rachel Corboz scoring a goal less than two minutes into the second half.



The goalkeeper for Cameroon, Annette Ngo Ndom, got a red card in minute 75 for a handball and she had to sit out the game with one player less for Cameroon.



At minute 79, Corboz scored another goal, clinching the game.



For Cameroon, this was the first time an African nation medaled in the championship.



Leading up to the medal games, both Cameroon and France were undefeated.



--Cameroon over U.S. 2-1, July 13

--Cameroon over Ireland 12-0, July 15

--Cameroon over Germany 3-0, July 17

--Cameroon over Belgium 8-0, July 19

--France over Netherlands 8-0, July 12

--France over Mali 5-1, July 16

--France over Canada 3-0, July 18

--France over South Korea 1-0, July 20



Earlier today, South Korea beat the United States 3-0 to take the bronze.



In four previous games, the U.S. lost just one.

--U.S. over Belgium 10-0, July 11

--Cameroon over U.S. 2-1, July 13

--U.S. over Germany 2-1, July 15

--U.S. over Ireland 5-0, July 19



In four previous games, South Korea lost just one game.

--South Korea over Canada 6-0, July 12

--South Korea over Mali 4-1, July 14

--South Korea over Netherlands 5-1, July 17

--France over South Korea 1-0, July 20



Ten teams from 10 nations competed this month. This is the highest total number of nations competing ever, with more nations expected to participate next year and in coming years.