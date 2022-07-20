Mali Overwhelms Canada 6-0 at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship

Mali demolished Canadian defenses 6-0 during CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 20, 2022, the tenth day of the 11-day tournament and the last game before the medals matches July 22.



Mali dominated the first half, with Oumou Kone scoring a goal at minute 12, Binta Diarra scoring at minute 23 and Noutenin Bagayoko scoring at 32 and Kone again in minute 46 in overtime.



In the second half, Kone scored a hat trick in minute 59. Just a minute later, Nana Diarra scored a goal.



Other teams competing are Belgium, Cameroon, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, South Korea and the United States.



This is the highest total number of nations competing ever, with more nations expected to participate next year and in coming years.

