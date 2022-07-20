Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mali Overwhelms Canada 6-0 at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship

    13th CISM Womens Soccer Championship

    Mali's Noutenin Bagayogo celebrates her goal against Canada during the 13th CISM

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Story by David Vergun   

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Mali demolished Canadian defenses 6-0 during CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 20, 2022, the tenth day of the 11-day tournament and the last game before the medals matches July 22.

    Mali dominated the first half, with Oumou Kone scoring a goal at minute 12, Binta Diarra scoring at minute 23 and Noutenin Bagayoko scoring at 32 and Kone again in minute 46 in overtime.

    In the second half, Kone scored a hat trick in minute 59. Just a minute later, Nana Diarra scored a goal.

    Other teams competing are Belgium, Cameroon, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, South Korea and the United States.

    This is the highest total number of nations competing ever, with more nations expected to participate next year and in coming years.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mali Overwhelms Canada 6-0 at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship, by David Vergun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    13th CISM Womens Soccer Championship
    13th CISM Womens Soccer Championship

