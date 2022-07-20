New cadets bask in relaxation during Ice Cream Social

Courtesy Photo | A new cadet had a chance to relax and eat some snacks and call loved ones from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A new cadet had a chance to relax and eat some snacks and call loved ones from the homes of West Point community members. (Photo by Capt. David Hoy/USMA PAO) see less | View Image Page

West Pointʼs community members gathered at The Plain to play host to over 1,200 new cadets who enjoyed a dayʼs rest during the Ice Cream Social, also known as New Cadet Visitation Day, on Sunday at the U.S. Military Academy.

The Ice Cream Social is a time-honored event where the new cadets spend the day at a community memberʼs home in an informal setting relaxing, contacting loved ones, socializing and eating ice cream and other delectable meals.



“It feels really great because we’ve spent a great deal of time training since Reception Day and then Cadet Basic Training,ˮ New Cadet Jeremy Tuider said. “It feels good to take a break, reflect on what we did during our training, and ready ourselves for the next course in our training.ˮ



Since R-Day, the new cadets have risen to the occasion as they adjusted to the training and the West Point culture.



Now, midway through their CBT experience, they embraced relaxation, complimentary meals and desserts that came with the Ice Cream Social as they mentally prepared themselves for CBT II.



Tuider feels that with the support of his family and speaking with family members who have endured CBT, he will be ready for all the challenges CBT II has to offer.

“My entire family is really proud of me,ˮ Tuider added. “I also have a cousin who came through West Point, so they are all tracking whatʼs going down during todayʼs Ice Cream Social.ˮ



New Cadet Grant Carter welcomed this event, believing it was the perfect opportunity to meditate on his West Point experience so far.



Carter and his parents were thrilled he made it through CBT I and is transitioning to CBT II. While he fully embraced what the festive day had to offer, he couldnʼt help but wrap his mind around what CBT II will be like.



“It feels amazing to get a break from the cadre,ˮ Carter said. “While weʼre enjoying this day, weʼre also getting ourselves pumped for CBT II.ˮ



He added that building trust and cohesion with his teammates would be the driving factor that will help him complete CBT II and build the character he needs to gain acceptance into the Corps of Cadets on Acceptance Day.



“This huge step I’ve taken enrolling in West Point is super significant, and I know my parents are very proud of me, and they were especially excited about the Ice Cream Social,ˮ Carter said. “During this day, I will speak with my parents, go over some things with my teammates in preparation for meeting with senior cadets during CBT II.ˮ