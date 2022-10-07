Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-8 Hosts U.S. Ambassador to Palau

    U.S. Ambassador to Palau Tours P-8A

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua | 220710-N-CR843-0582 KOROR, PALAU (July 10, 2022) The Honorable John Hennessey-Niland,...... read more read more

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.10.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    KOROR, Palau - The Honorable John Hennessey-Niland, U.S. Ambassador to Palau, visited the crew of the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8’s Palau detachment while in the Republic of Palau, July 10.

    During Hennessey-Niland’s tour of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft’s flight station, mission crew work stations, he spoke with the Sailors about the importance of having the P-8A platform operating in Oceania.

    “What this particular aircraft does fits perfectly with the needs of a partner like Palau,” said Hennessey-Niland. “With a large exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Palau has had issues with incursions in terms of research vessels and illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing.”

    While operating out of Palau, VP-8’s aircrew conducted missions to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) on vessels of interest and illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing within Palau’s exclusive economic zone.

    “The first thing is being present,” said Hennessey-Niland. “We have to back up our commitment with capability. Having one of our advanced platforms like the P-8 operating out of Palau is one of the best examples of us showing up and meeting our responsibilities for the defense and security of Palau.”

    Oceania is a critical region to both countries who are mutually invested and committed to protecting and preserving the surrounding water for the benefit of the Palauan people.

    “The P-8A's extended range and advanced ISR suite makes it a highly capable platform for patrolling the large Palauan EEZ,” said Lt. Benjamin Montgomery, VP-8’s detachment’s officer in charge. “Palau was very supportive in allowing us to bring our aircraft into the country and we were more than happy to assist in looking for vessels of interest.”

    The Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau currently have Compacts of Free Association (COFA) with the United States, which allows the U.S. military to operate in their borders and veto foreign militaries doing the same.

    “We’ve had a large number of exercises recently in Palau,” said Hennessey-Niland. “We just concluded Valiant Shield, which was one of the largest joint exercises ever here in the second island chain. We were able to demonstrate the Navy’s air capability integrated with the Marine Corps running the air field.”

    Maritime domain awareness is a vital matter of security with major economic and military implications for countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

    “Having a platform like the P-8 assisting with the maritime domain awareness is one of the best examples of a partnership I can think of between the United States and Palau,” said Hennessey-Niland. “Getting the U.S. Navy to Palau is critical to keeping the peace and demonstrating our resolve and proving that we can sail and fly anywhere that’s legally allowed.”

    The “Fighting Tigers” of VP-8 are based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville and are currently operating from Naval Air Facility Misawa in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 03:56
    Story ID: 425362
    Location: KOROR, PW 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8 Hosts U.S. Ambassador to Palau, by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Ambassador to Palau Tours P-8A

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Palau #MPRA #VP8 #PS8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT