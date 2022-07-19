Cameroon clinched its place in the 2022 World Military Women’s Football Championship gold medal game with an 8-0 rout of Belgium Tuesday night.
Ebika Tabe made her case for most valuable player by pouring in five goals in a single half during the victory, leading the Cameroonian women to a commanding 6-0 halftime lead.
The Cameroonians’ championship opponent will be decided in a 3:30 p.m. showdown between South Korea (3-0) and France (3-0) Wednesday.
France can qualify for the gold medal game with a win or tie, while South Korea needs a victory.
The high-powered Cameroon team has outscored its opponents 25-1, the lone goal allowed against the United States.
Despite a flurry of shots by Cameroon’s front line in the opening minutes, Belgium (0-4) managed to hold the Cameroonians at bay until the seventh minute when Tabe notched her first goal on a penalty kick that she fired into the right side of the net.
Three minutes later, Tabe found the net again off a header from a right-footed pass by Awachi Wanki Rita. In the 20th minute, Tabe drove through contact to knock the ball past Belgium keeper Jolien Billens who made a noble effort in goal making nine first half saves.
The forward scored her fourth goal on a pass from Brigitte Yvanna Mbomozomo in the 33rd minute followed by another goal in the 45th minute off a deflected ball.
Cameroon forward Bongben Confidence, who has broken down defenses with her skilled passing and footwork, scored her second goal of the tournament when she fired a left-footed shot from 19 yards out.
Through the four pool play matches, Tabe has a tournament-leading eight goals ahead of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Haley Roberson (6).
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 01:20
|Story ID:
|425357
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powered by Tabe’s five goals, Cameroon claims spot in CISM gold medal match, by Joe Lacdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT