Powered by Tabe’s five goals, Cameroon claims spot in CISM gold medal match

Photo By EJ Hersom | Cameroon's Ebika Tabe scores one of her several goals in the first half against Belgium during the 13th CISM (International Military Sports Council) World Military Women's Football Championship in Meade, Washington July 19, 2022. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Cameroon clinched its place in the 2022 World Military Women’s Football Championship gold medal game with an 8-0 rout of Belgium Tuesday night.



Ebika Tabe made her case for most valuable player by pouring in five goals in a single half during the victory, leading the Cameroonian women to a commanding 6-0 halftime lead.



The Cameroonians’ championship opponent will be decided in a 3:30 p.m. showdown between South Korea (3-0) and France (3-0) Wednesday.



France can qualify for the gold medal game with a win or tie, while South Korea needs a victory.



The high-powered Cameroon team has outscored its opponents 25-1, the lone goal allowed against the United States.



Despite a flurry of shots by Cameroon’s front line in the opening minutes, Belgium (0-4) managed to hold the Cameroonians at bay until the seventh minute when Tabe notched her first goal on a penalty kick that she fired into the right side of the net.



Three minutes later, Tabe found the net again off a header from a right-footed pass by Awachi Wanki Rita. In the 20th minute, Tabe drove through contact to knock the ball past Belgium keeper Jolien Billens who made a noble effort in goal making nine first half saves.



The forward scored her fourth goal on a pass from Brigitte Yvanna Mbomozomo in the 33rd minute followed by another goal in the 45th minute off a deflected ball.



Cameroon forward Bongben Confidence, who has broken down defenses with her skilled passing and footwork, scored her second goal of the tournament when she fired a left-footed shot from 19 yards out.



Through the four pool play matches, Tabe has a tournament-leading eight goals ahead of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Haley Roberson (6).