George Washington Offers Grab 'N Go Meal Options

Photo By Seaman Grant Gorzocoski | NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 17, 2022) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Grant Gorzocoski | NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 17, 2022) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Sherice J. Isidore from Brooklyn, NY, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), selects a salad from the Grab ‘N Go station, June 17. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Grant Gorzocoski) (Keywords: USS George Washington, CVN73, Navy, US Navy, Aircraft Carrier, Ship, Grab N Go, Food, Specialty Bar) see less | View Image Page

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) now offers a variety of pre-made meals for Sailors departing the ship prior to regular chow times.



The Grab ‘N Go meal option is intended for Sailors who live off the ship to be able to receive meals when they are not dining on board. Sailors can grab a meal from the aft mess deck's “Specialty Bar” Monday through Thursday, starting at 2 p.m. and Fridays beginning at 1 p.m.



This meal option initiative is one of the solutions the Food Type Commander from Commander, Naval Force Atlantic, along with the George Washington food service team, worked tirelessly to develop to boost morale for Sailors, as well as to provide meal options for those who live off the ship and lack transportation and cooking capabilities.



Culinary Specialist Seaman Shelby R. Behm, from Sweethome, Oregon, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Bonnie M. Valenzuela from El Paso, Texas, both assigned to Supply Department S-2 Division, lead the Grab ‘N Go Deli that provides a variety of cafe-style meals to the crew.



“One of the advantages is the convenience; the food is ready to go, pre-packaged, and healthy,” said Valenzuela.



The food choices include a mix of fresh deli sandwiches and salads, as well as a selection of fruit juices, with the most popular options being the caesar and chef salads, and the turkey and provolone and ham and cheese sandwiches, added Behm.



The ship’s food service officer Chief Warrant Officer Carrol Williams believes this meal option will save time and money for George Washington Sailors.



“The thought behind Sailors being allowed to select commissary fast food cafe-style items was to help supplement meals, save Sailors out-of-pocket expenses while away from the ship, and most importantly, boost morale and improve quality of life for all George Washington Sailors,” said Williams.



Grab ‘N Go does not replace routine chow operations. During regular chow hours, Sailors can still dine in the ship’s mess decks, wardroom, and Chief’s Mess.



“Grab ‘N Go is a great idea, especially for Sailors in Reactor Department who are too busy to wait in a long line for chow,” said Cryptological Technician Electrical Seaman Trisha M. Delucas, From Glen Burnie, Maryland, currently assigned to Supply Department’s S-2 Division. “We have a nice system going right now, and we run out of stuff pretty quickly [because it is so popular with our Sailors].”



Grab ‘N Go funding comes from the Navy’s Subsistence in Kind (SIK) account. The ship orders provisions through the Prime Vendor process and ration credit is taken for Sailors who live at off-ship locations like the Navy Gateway Inn and Suites (NGIS) who actively participate in the Grab ‘N Go meal initiative.



The chain of command has noticed the change in crew morale due to this meal initiative, which provides options and flexibility to everyone onboard.



“It’s a nice feeling when someone smiles at you after receiving the food you give them,” said Behm. “If you show positive energy, people will return it.”