Opportunity Knocks…Military Sealift Command Leadership and Development Programs

NOROLK, Va. (July 19, 2022)--Twenty Military Sealift Command Teammates are currently utilizing MSC leadership and professional development programs to further their careers.



MSC leadership and development programs include a variety of academic, leadership, and professional training programs geared to help build leadership and technical competence while also preparing individuals to overcome the challenges of today and the future.



“MSC offers a myriad of leadership and developmental opportunities to employees. Programs are hosted by Department of Defense, Department of Navy, academic institutions, and non-profit organizations,” said Roslyn Williams, MSC’s Leadership and Developmental Program Coordinator.

“There are sixteen MSC Teammates that have started, completed, or are awaiting the start of their Leadership and Developmental Program. Additionally, four Teammates are still enrolled in programs that began in fiscal year 2021.”



The MSC Teammates participating in MSC leadership and development programs are:



MSC Teammates who are currently in programs started in fiscal year 2021:



• Taylor Crider (N9) - Executive Leadership Program

• Nickolas Scott (N7) - ODU Graduate Certificate Public Sector Leadership

• Alexandra Winfree (N7) - ODU Graduate Certificate Public Sector Leadership

• Capt. Douglas Jaarsma (N1) - Royal Fleet Auxiliary Personnel Exchange Program



MSC Teammates who have started, completed or awaiting start of their programs in fiscal year 2022:



• JoEllen Rose (PM1) - Bridging the Gap

• DC Leader Peter Cesarski (N1) - Naval Postgraduate School Data Science Certificate Program

• Kendra Dunnington (N02IG) - Navy Capitol Hill Workshop

• Helen Munroe (N8) - Navy Capitol Hill Workshop

• Lorrie Leedy (N10) - Navy Insight into Industry Management Course

• William Lucenta (N10) - Navy Insight into Industry Management Course

• Kurt Oberg (N10) - Navy Insight into Industry Management Course

• Christopher Ward (N10) - Navy Insight into Industry Management Course

• Courtney Woodley (N10) - Navy Insight into Industry Management Course

• Kenneth Brumfiel (N10) - UNC Chapel Hill Understanding the Government-Industry Relationship

• Andy Kallgren (N1) - UNC Chapel Hill Understanding the Government-Industry Relationship

• Captain Axel Steiner (PM9) - UNC Chapel Hill Understanding the Government-Industry Relationship

• Dena Panecaldo (N00L) - Federal Executive Institute Leadership for a Democratic Society

• Benjamin Cost (N7) - Graduate School Executive Potential Program

• Jason Drake (N5) - Graduate School Executive Potential Program

• First Officer Giuliana Rodriguez (N1) - Naval War College



“Due to the increasingly competitive and constantly changing world, continuous professional development is more important now than ever before in achieving career goals,” Williams stated. “Successful professional tend to seek out advanced professional training opportunities to expand their knowledge base, keep current on industry trends, and increase networking interactions; which may lead to future career growth and satisfaction. The benefits of attending any of the leadership and development programs are limitless.”



Some of the MSC leadership and development programs available for teammates include Defense Senior Leader Development Program (DSLDP), Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP), Federal Executive Institute Leadership for a Democratic Society (FEI LDS), Dwight D. Eisenhower School (ES) Master of Science in National Resource Strategy, Old Dominion University Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership (ODU GCPSL), Naval Postgraduate School Data Science Certificate (NPS DSC), Naval War College (NWC) Intermediate or Senior Level Program, Graduate School Executive Leadership Program (ELP), Graduate School Executive Potential Program (EPP) and the MSC Civilian Rotation Training Opportunity (CRTO) Program.



“Professional development leads to employees learning new skills, new ideas and perspectives, and shared learning experiences,” according to Mike Kishbaugh, MSC Human Resource Training Administration Branch Director. “Employees generally experience increased job satisfaction, improved productivity, and potentially career advancement; thus creating a win-win for both the employee and the command.”



At the beginning of each fiscal year, MSC sends out all-hands emails announcing leadership and development program opportunities. These emails contain a summary description of the more than 19 opportunities supported each year, program application due dates, points of contact and also the MSC Portal link where additional information is posted. Complete applications should be submitted to the appropriate email box in advance of the listed due dates.



The MSC Intranet portal is a great place to find information about the leadership and development program opportunities at:

https://navy.deps.mil/sites/msc/Intranet/Training/SitePages/home.aspx

In addition, the MSC’s Human Resource Training Administration Team is available to answer questions and help individuals apply for programs.



The MSC Human Resource Training Administration Team includes:



Mike Kishbaugh – Human Resource Training Administration Branch Director

Roslyn Williams – Leadership and Developmental Program Coordinator

Michele Sandifer – Civilian Rotation Training Opportunity Program Coordinator

Steven Cole – Individual Development Program Coordinator



Kishbaugh, concluded by advising interested MSC Teammates to, “Target one to two programs and start gathering the required information early. These programs are competitive and have strict application procedures so it pays off to plan ahead and allow enough time to develop a top notch application package with all the required documents. If you get selected, you will not be disappointed.”

