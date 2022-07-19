Army & Air Force Exchange Service Leverages Authentication Capabilities to Streamline Online Access to DoD MWR Libraries

Courtesy Photo | Accessing online resources through Department of Defense Morale, Welfare and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Accessing online resources through Department of Defense Morale, Welfare and Recreation Libraries is easier than ever thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s extensive online authentication system. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping Department of Defense Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Libraries make it easier for service members and their families to access online library services and resources.



Using AAFES’ extensive online authentication system, authorized library patrons can use their Common Access Cards (CAC) to create an account at https://www.dodmwrlibraries.org/.



The streamlined identity resolution and authentication process is possible thanks to AAFES’ partnership with the Defense Manpower Data Center’s Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, the National Archives and Records Administration and other local data sources. This important collaboration enables identity resolution and eligibility status verification across all Services. The joint venture allows for the use of records for active-duty service members; Veterans; retirees; National Guard, Reserve, Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration personnel; Public Health Service personnel; and others.



“Communicating electronically with AAFES’ coordinated system allows the site to verify eligibility in real time,” said Kenneth Sorg, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Military Community and Family Policy), Office of MWR and Resale Policy. “This makes the libraries both more secure and easier to access for service members and their families.”



Before the partnership with AAFES, the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force libraries each used separate contractors to provide authentication services. A Joint Services board voted to partner with AAFES to consolidate authentication services because of AAFES’ track record providing authentication services for OSD’s American Forces Travel program at AmericanForcesTravel.com.



“The DoD MWR libraries provide valuable resources that enhance Quality of Life for military communities, and AAFES is honored to help them deliver fast, efficient and secure online service,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, AAFES senior enlisted advisor. “This partnership is a great example of how the AAFES’ unique verification capabilities, which encompass all Services while being centrally located, can help other DoD organizations enhance their services.”



Along with books, audiobooks, newspapers, magazines and scholarly articles, the library site offers a wide variety of online content for skill development, entertainment, and more. Highlights include language learning, genealogy resources, engine repair and car manuals, test preparation and computer certification classes, STEM and STEAM learning activities for children, and teaching resources for the adults who work with them, interactive lessons in business and technology, streaming video, and both streaming and downloadable music.



Authorized patrons can visit https://www.dodmwrlibraries.org/aafes/login for more information and to create an account.



