    Led by Kone, Mali earns first CISM victory

    Mali scores against Netherlands

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Story by Joe Lacdan  

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    SPOKANE, Wash. –- Oumou Kone scored two goals and assisted on another to lift Mali to a 3-1 triumph over the Netherlands and its first win at the 2022 CISM World Military Women’s Soccer Championship Monday.

    After both teams were evenly matched throughout much of the first half, Kone ended the scoring drought in the 40th minute. Kone took a beautiful leading ball from teammate Oumou Tangara and fired into the right corner of the net.

    The Netherlands (0-3-1) responded by forcing a corner kick that ended with Dutch player Bo Peters firing a shot over the goal.

    Dutch keeper Zoe Van Broekhoven stopped two Mali (1-2) scoring chances to start the second half, first a shot by Tangara on a free kick in the 46th minute and another when Mali’s Fatoumata Dembele fired a shot to the center of the goal in the 50th minute.

    Kone notched her second goal in the 52nd minute firing into the right side of the net to give Mali a 2-0 lead.

    However the Netherlands responded when Lindsay Gabriel booted a shot into the goal in the 90th minute.

    Kone, however, wasn’t done. She assisted on a goal to teammate Fatoumata Diarra to seal the game for Mali.

    The Netherlands has completed its pool play matches. Mali next takes on Canada at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

