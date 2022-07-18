Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 127 Years with Sales and Discounts

DALLAS – For 127 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been delivering savings to Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and members of the military community. To mark the July 25 anniversary, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer is celebrating with—what else?—special sales and discounts!



• All month long at the Express, shoppers can find favorite snacks and treats for $1.27.

• July 22 to July 28, MILITARY STAR® cardholders will save $27 on clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessory purchases of $127 or more. (Coupon required. See store for coupon. Online code for ShopMyExchange.com purchases: 127YEARS.)

• July 25, diners will save $1.27 on all Burger King combo meals.

• July 22 to July 28, ShopMyExchange.com is offering online exclusive savings on select furniture and home décor.



“The Exchange anniversary is really a celebration of the Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, retirees, Veterans, military families and Department of Defense civilians we are privileged to serve,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby. “It’s been an honor for the Exchange to serve those who serve for the last 127 years, and we look forward to many more years of supporting our Nation’s heroes.”



Shoppers can view the Exchange’s weekly sales flyer for more deals and discounts at ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



