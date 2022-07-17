JULY 16, 2022 | BY DAVID VERGUN



South Korea bested the Netherlands 5-1 during CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 16, 2022, the sixth day of the 11-day tournament.



South Korea got three goals in the first half, with Hyuna Park putting one into the net at 15 minutes, Jeongmin Lee at 35 and Seo Young Yang at 43.



In the second half, South Korea continued to score with Hyo Jeong Sim getting a goal in minute 65 and Jeongmin Lee scoring her second goal in 88.



Then the Netherland team finally got a break just a minute into overtime, with Carolien Mollink scoring. It was the first goal for the Netherlands in the tournament.



This is South Korea’s second win, the first being against Canada, making the team thus far undefeated and one of several favorites. Netherlands fell to France earlier in the games.



In coming matches, South Korea plays France July 20 and Netherlands plays Mali July 18.



Other teams competing are United States, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, France, Germany, Mali, and the United States.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2022 Date Posted: 07.17.2022 00:57 Story ID: 425148 Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Korea Overpowers Netherlands 5-1 at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship, by David Vergun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.