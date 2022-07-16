France defeats Mali for second consecutive CISM win

Photo By Steven Dinote | France's Sarah Palacin scores on the penalty kick, the fifth goal for France in their...... read more read more Photo By Steven Dinote | France's Sarah Palacin scores on the penalty kick, the fifth goal for France in their 5-1 defeat of Mali in match 11 of the 13th Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) World Women's Military Football Championship hosted by Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washingon. This year's championship features teams from the United States, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Mali, Netherlands, and South Korea. (Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote, released). see less | View Image Page

After giving up an early second half goal that cut its lead to 2-1, the French military women’s soccer team responded in decisive fashion on the sixth day of the 2022 World Women's Football Championship defeating Mali 5-1 behind goals from Sarah Palacin, Morgane DuPorge and Christy Gavory.



Down one woman after receiving double yellow cards that resulted in a red card, Mali had 10 players on the field against France’s 11 in the second half.



After trailing 2-0, Mali (0-2) cut into the French lead in the 53rd minute, when reserve Nountenin Bagayogo got by the French goalkeeper and scored the first goal against France in the tournament.



Then Palacin responded by assisting on DuPorge’s goal, as DuPorge scored from five yards out while getting tripped by a Mali defender.



Gavory scored her second goal of the match in the 70th minute, beating a Mali defender and firing into the left side of the net. Palacin scored her second goal of the match and third of the tournament on a penalty kick for the final margin.



Much like its first match against the Netherlands (8-0 win), France controlled most of the first half of the contest against Mali.



Early goals by Palacin in the 9th minute and Gavory in the 14th minute lifted France (2-0) to a 2-0 advantage.



Palacin hit a left-footed shot from the right side that beat Mali keeper Fatoumata Karentao, finding the left corner of the net.



Gavory scored off of a deflection and found herself wide open, kicking into the center of the goal after a Mali defender fell.



France, one of the most skilled teams in the tournament, outshot Mali (0-2) 9-1 in the first half including 5 shots on goal. France has outscored its first two opponents 13-1.



France created several close calls in the second half including the 55th minute when Karentao stopped a clean look by France’s Rachel Corboz.



Palacin also had a shot in the 90th minute that hit the left crossbar, just missing the goal.