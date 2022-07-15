USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2022) – Cmdr. Robert Burke relieved Capt. Colin Corridan as the commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, July 15.



Burke was previously the commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) Gold Crew.



“Cincinnati has one of the best and highly trained crews in the Navy,” said Burke. “Serving aboard as the commanding officer is an honor and we will continue to stay ready.”



Cmdr. Just Guernsey, the executive officer, and Command Senior Chief Sarah Morales, Cincinnati’s senior enlisted leader, complete the ship’s leadership triad.



“Burke is a phenomenal and compassionate leader,” said Guernsey. “I am confident that his leadership will help push Cincinnati’s crew towards continued success.”



Burke, a native of Tucson, Ariz., graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and earned a commission through the Officer Candidate School.



Cincinnati is currently located in San Diego, Calif., and is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE. Littoral combat ships are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/

