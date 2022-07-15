Marine Corps Installations Command Welcomes New Commander, Maj. Gen. Maxwell

Maj. Gen. David W. Maxwell took command of Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on July 15, 2022.



Maxwell is coming from his duties as the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the J4 as the Vice Director for Logistics. His responsibilities included integrated logistics planning and execution in support of joint operations. He previously was the installation commander of Marine Corps Base Quantico as a Colonel.



Lt. Gen. Edward D. Banta, Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, reviewed the ceremony and expressed his confidence in the new commander charged with leading more than 8,000 uniformed personnel and 23,500 civilians.



"Marine Corps Installations Command is a tremendous responsibility," said Banta. "Our 25 bases and stations are foundational to everything we do in the Marine Corps. From preparing and deploying ready forces, serving as Advanced Naval Bases postured to fight if need be, and serving as home for our Marines, sailors and families, this command touches nearly every aspect of our Corps."



“It is a privilege to come back to Marine Corps Installations Command,” said Maxwell. “I look forward to serving the Marine Corps, our families and neighbors as we confront both the strategic challenges of the nation and the local challenges of our Marine Corps communities.”



Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel served as the interim commander from June 30 until July 15, 2022.



Niebel was preceded by Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Conley who served as the commander of MCICOM from July 8, 2021 until June 30, 2022. Conley prepares for retirement after 34 years of distinguished service.



"In addition to welcoming Maj. Gen. Maxwell to MCICOM, we are recognizing Brig. Gen. Conley's superb leadership and accomplishments over the past year, and thanking Brig. Gen. Niebel for serving as the interim commander to allow Brig. Gen. Conley to prepare for his planned retirement." said Banta.



