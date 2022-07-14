USS Sterett (DDG 104) Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, July 14.



Cmdr. Christopher Descovich relieved Cmdr. Shaun Dennis during a ceremony in front of Sterett’s 332-person crew. Capt. Gil Clark, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (COMDESRON) One, presided.



Dennis’ next duty assignment is as the commanding officer of Aegis Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.



“Forever dauntless – remember what that means,” said Dennis “We don’t give up; we don’t quit; we may take a loss here or there, but we will always come back. Thank you for being a great crew and I am going to miss each of you. Be ready for the mission as you come out of this emergent docking. It’s time to get back to business. Keep crushing the certifications and always be ready to answer the call.”



After the formal transfer of command, Descovich addressed the crew as captain for the first time. “We, as the world's premier maritime fighting force, must be ready to operate globally at a moment's notice when we our nation calls,” said Descovich. “We must demonstrate strength and resolve, we must prepare every day for the conflict no one hopes to see. We must build each other up, we must ensure expertise within our lifelines, because we will only succeed together. Bias toward action, I have your back.”



USS Sterett is homeported at Naval Base San Diego. The ship is assigned to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (COMDESRON) One in San Diego and currently conducting a maintenance period.

