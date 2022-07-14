Canada, Netherland Game Ends in a Draw at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship

JULY 14, 2022 | BY DAVID VERGUN



The Canadian and Netherlands team went nil-nil during CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 14, 2022, the fourth day of the 11-day tournament.



Action across the pitch was slow in the first half for both teams with both evenly matched.



Previously, Canada lost to South Korea July 14, and Netherlands lost to France, July 12. At the end of half time, the score was 0-0 with Canada credited with 4 shots and Netherlands with 6.



In the second half, Netherlands was more aggressive with 12 shots to Netherlands 5 at the end of the match, but no goals were scored for either team.



Next up, the Netherlands plays South Korea July 16 and Canada plays France July 18. Both South Korea and France were strong teams in previous games with wins.



Other teams competing are United States, Belgium, Cameroon, France, Germany, Mali, South Korea and the United States.



In all 140 nations participate in CISM. For every soccer player, their first mission is serving their country as members of the military and their second mission is being an athlete.

