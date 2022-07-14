Golden Gate Navy Recruiter Gives Back

Courtesy Photo | Fire Controlman 1st Class Arvin David, assigned to NTAG Golden Gate, is featured as...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fire Controlman 1st Class Arvin David, assigned to NTAG Golden Gate, is featured as this week's Recruiter in the Spotlight. see less | View Image Page

Navy recruiting faces heavy challenges, from competing with the civilian job market to informing the public on the importance of military service. Telling future Sailors about benefits and bonuses may not be enough to get them to sign up, which is why one Navy recruiter shares his personal experience to help inspire future Sailors to join.

“I am just a Filipino who was raised in the [San Fransisco?] bay and supports his family to make sure they’re taken care of,” said Fire Controlman Petty Officer 1st Class Arvin David, Talent Scout for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate. David joined the Navy to support his parents and siblings financially.

Born in the Philippines, the Navy not only opened the doors to financial security for him, but so many more as well. During his nine years in the Navy, David has positively impacted those around him and given back to his community through volunteer work and his recruiting efforts.

“I love volunteer opportunities, and recently I volunteered to work at the concession stands at Levi stadium during 49ers games,” said David. “I also like building connections with Navy applicants and seeing future Sailors come back to the recruiting office as Sailors.”

In addition to helping others, the Navy provided him an opportunity to earn a higher education, a rewarding career and overcome being an introvert. Davis said, the Navy helped him grow into a confident person, who is capable of giving presentations and speaking publically.

“My short term goal is to make chief and earn an associate’s degree,” said David. “My long term goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree and retire from the Navy.”

Chief Navy Counselor Katherine Sopiak, division leading chief petty officer for NTAG Golden Gate, said Davis is a top performer and outstanding recruiter.

“Steady, calm and collected, Petty Officer David is the epitome of a stand up recruiter,” said Sopiak. “He has consistently been the power house of our division. In his time in recruiting, he has definitely come into his own, getting involved within his community, pursuing his education, and further developing his leadership skills.”

At only 27 years old, David has a bright, rewarding future ahead of him recruiting for the Navy.

