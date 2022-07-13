Germany uses balanced attack to beat Belgium 5-0 at CISM

Behind a solid backline and numerous scoring chances created by their front line, Germany defeated Belgium 5-0 in the second matchup for both teams at the 2022 CISM World Military Women’s Soccer Championship Wednesday afternoon.



After defeating the Belgians, Germany’s players feel confident heading into their matchup with the United States on Friday night at Spokane’s Union Stadium.



German midfielder Vanessa Skradde said that the German women plan to deploy a similar ball-controlling strategy in their matchup vs the Americans at 7 p.m. Friday. The U.S. defeated Belgium in the teams’ first game 10-0 on July 11.



Germany’s Celina Ludwig scored in the second minute catching the Belgian defense off guard for an early 1-0 lead. Laura Winkelmann took a pass from Sophie Hagedorn to score another on a header in the 18th minute to give Germany a 2-0 halftime lead.



Germany (2-0) peppered Belgium’s net outshooting the Belgians 15-0 in the first half and 27-0 for the game despite managing two first half goals.



“We controlled the game and we had a lot of shots on goal,” Skradde said.



Germany’s ability to possess the ball and solid play from their defense has helped prevent opponents from creating scoring chances.



Despite a valiant effort by Belgian goalkeeper Lisa Malfroidt and defender Kiesi Borgmans Belgium (0-2) couldn’t prevent the skilled Germans from controlling the offensive tempo.



Malfroidt made numerous athletic saves, while Borgmans swatted two potential German scoring chances away in the first half. Malfroidt made a leaping save to prevent a scoring attempt by Germany from the left side in the 57th minute.



Jessica Schlegel led the German women with two second half goals, first scoring off a rebound that hit the crossbar in the 58th minute and the second off a deflection by Borgmans.



Eileen Schulz also scored for the Germans in the 65th minute.



Germany faces the U.S. at 7 p.m. Friday, while Belgium takes on Ireland at 7 p.m. Sunday.

