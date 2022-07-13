NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program announces annual award winners

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program announced its 2021...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program announced its 2021 award winners during a virtual event on July 12. Mark Jones, Maintenance Supervisor at Navy Lodge Monterey, California, was named the Navy Lodge Program Associate of the Year. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program announced its 2021 award winners during a virtual event on July 12. The awards were presented by NEXCOM’s Chief Executive Officer, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi and Christopher Settelen, Vice President, NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program.



“I’m so proud of all of our Navy Lodge associates for the support and service they provided to our military members and their families this past year,” said Settelen. “Over the past two years, they have worked through unprecedented conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. These annual awards are a great way to recognize that hard work and show our appreciation for the dedication and tenacity of our associates as they continue to provide PREMIER guest service every day to our deserving patrons.”



The Edward E. Carlson Award is given to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The 2021 Navy Lodge of the Year Grand Winner is Navy Lodge North Island, California; Navy Lodge San Diego California is the winner in the large category; and Navy Lodge Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is the winner in the medium category.



Professional, dedicated, hardworking, enthusiastic and outstanding communicator are just a few of the words used to describe Mark Jones, the Navy Lodge Program Associate of the Year. Jones, a Maintenance Supervisor at Navy Lodge Monterey, California, has worked at the Navy Lodge since 2008 when he started as a Flex Guest Service Representative. Jones wears many hats at the Navy Lodge. In addition to his full-time job, Jones has expertise in all aspects of the Navy Lodge's operations, is the Navy Lodge’s Government Purchase Card Holder, point of contact for base HAZMAT and, when needed, Manager on Duty. He has earned certifications from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and Marine Corps Public Health Center for Food Safety Supervisor/Manager and has completed requirements for Naval Support Activity Monterey’s American Red Cross first aid, adult CPR and AED-adult and he is a base Fire Warden.



Secelia Donovan, General Manager, Navy Lodge Fort Worth, Texas, was selected as the Navy Lodge Program’s General Manager of the Year. In 2021, Navy Lodge Fort Worth had an impressive, record breaking year, delivering the highest annual occupancy in the property’s 18 year history. It had an 84.8% occupancy, which was 12.7% above plan and exceeded its budget by 2,321 room nights. In addition, official travel exceeded 1,058 room nights. Finally, the Navy Lodge achieved a 96% guest satisfaction rating. Donovan joined NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program in 2017 as a Guest Service Representative at Navy Lodge Pensacola, Florida.