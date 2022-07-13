28 ID senior trainer team brings state support to Stryker brigade NTC rotation

Leaders of the 28th Infantry Division utilized a team of subject matter experts from across the Pa. Army National Guard to help ensure the division’s 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team received the full benefit of its National Training Center rotation in late June and early July 2022. The senior trainer team monitored the brigade’s progress at Fort Irwin, Calif. and carried back to Pennsylvania lessons learned in sending troops and equipment to the Mojave Desert.

Brig. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, 28 ID’s deputy division commander-maneuver, led the team as the senior trainer. The 24-soldier group included specialists in planning, operations and logistics who provided situational awareness to Wegscheider on brigade actions.

“Primarily, we assisted the brigade in meeting its training objectives. We also had a goal of determining the level of state support required by the unit being trained,” Wegscheider said. “This rotation was a good opportunity for us to create a blueprint for an effective senior trainer team. This could be a model for other states to follow.”

“As a senior trainer team, we are crucial to the reporting chain,” Wegscheider added of the STT’s role in linking the unit being trained to support back in Pennsylvania.

The STT did not grade or direct the 56SBCT’s actions during the three-week fictitious scenario-based force-on-force rotation but monitored training while being ready to offer real world support. Those staffing the STT included soldiers from the division’s headquarters battalion as well as Fort Indiantown Gap Army National Guard Training Center Garrison Headquarters; Fort Indiantown Gap’s 3rd Battalion (NCOA), 166th Regiment; Recruiting and Retention Battalion; 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade; 213th Regional Support Group; and Pa. Joint Force Headquarters.

“Very few of us are actually from the division,” said Lt. Col. Andrew O’Connor, director for plans, operations, training and security at Fort Indiantown Gap who served as the STT’s operations officer. “Having people here from various units shows an all-state approach to supporting the unit in the training rotation.”

Leaders from several state and division-level National Guard commands met with the STT over a three-week period to glean insights into the STT’s function as the brigade rehearsed in an assembly area for several days then moved into the NTC training corridor. Army National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen said the commander taking a brigade into an NTC rotation should understand a senior trainer team’s role. STT members discuss courses of action with brigade and battalion staff but do so without undermining the training center’s intent for leaders at all levels to take initiative and learn from the coaching of NTC’s observer-controller-trainers.

“It takes the whole team to get the brigade to success. Your job is to take as much as you can out of that brigade commander’s inbox,” Jensen told the STT members. “The shared experience this brigade has here is what it will reference back to, until its next shared experience or deployment.”

The 28 ID’s trainer team included a First Army senior Army advisor to the Army National Guard. The SRAAG brought the experience of multiple NTC rotations to the team and could advise team members about battlefield circulation opportunities and where and when to observe elements of the 56SBCT as they moved on objectives in the corridor.

“The SRAAG’s involvement in the senior trainer team has been a great benefit,” Wegscheider said.

Wegscheider believes the 28 ID team was the right size for what it was to accomplish. In theory, a senior trainer team could be as small as a senior trainer and a driver or as large as a fully staffed division tactical operations center.

“We tried to come up with a right-sized team and a judicious use of our funding. We couldn’t have done this with a six-person team,” Wegscheider said. “Many of the team members were not from within the division headquarters battalion due to HHBN’s annual training overlapping the 56th’s rotation and including a separate command post exercise back in Pennsylvania.”

The 56th SBCT concluded its NTC rotation in mid-July. The unit previously completed an NTC rotation in the summer of 2018 with several of the current STT members holding leadership positions within the brigade at that time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2022 Date Posted: 07.13.2022 12:09 Story ID: 424885 Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28 ID senior trainer team brings state support to Stryker brigade NTC rotation, by MSG Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.