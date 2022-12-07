Hudson takes command of Tulsa District

Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District employees, stakeholders, and guests attended the Change of Command...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District employees, stakeholders, and guests attended the Change of Command ceremon where Col. Kenneth Reedcommander, Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presentedthe USACE flag to Col. Timothy Hudson, the new commander, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a change of command ceremony on Friday July 8. see less | View Image Page

Story by Stacey Reese

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

Public Affairs Specialist



TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony presided over by Southwestern Division Commander Col. Kenneth N. Reed, Friday July 8.



Col. Reed received the USACE flag from the outgoing commander, Col. Scott Preston and passed it to Col. Timothy Hudson during the ceremony at Tulsa District headquarters.



Hudson, a graduate of West Point comes to the Tulsa District from the U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Spring, CO where he was the Deputy J4 for Engineering and Linguistics.. He is a native of Allentown, PA. and has a Master of Science in Operations Research from George Mason University, Fairfax, VA., and Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.



“My family and I are honored to join Tulsa District,” said Hudson. “The district is a critical part of our national security. I look forward to leading this team as it remains ready, responsive and relevant and to working with the community and our stakeholders.”



Preston presided over the Tulsa District following one of the heaviest floods in the Tulsa District’s history. He thanked members of his family and ‘Team Tulsa” saying the reputation of the district is well known across the enterprise.



“We wouldn’t have been successful without the relationships we have built with our stakeholders “said Preston. “Leading the district has been a great honor and privilege. Everybody believes in our mission, the dedication to the region and the nation.”