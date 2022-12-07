Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hudson takes command of Tulsa District

    Hudson takes command of Tulsa District

    Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District employees, stakeholders, and guests attended the Change of Command...... read more read more

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Story by Stacey Reese
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District
    Public Affairs Specialist

    TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony presided over by Southwestern Division Commander Col. Kenneth N. Reed, Friday July 8.

    Col. Reed received the USACE flag from the outgoing commander, Col. Scott Preston and passed it to Col. Timothy Hudson during the ceremony at Tulsa District headquarters.

    Hudson, a graduate of West Point comes to the Tulsa District from the U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Spring, CO where he was the Deputy J4 for Engineering and Linguistics.. He is a native of Allentown, PA. and has a Master of Science in Operations Research from George Mason University, Fairfax, VA., and Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

    “My family and I are honored to join Tulsa District,” said Hudson. “The district is a critical part of our national security. I look forward to leading this team as it remains ready, responsive and relevant and to working with the community and our stakeholders.”

    Preston presided over the Tulsa District following one of the heaviest floods in the Tulsa District’s history. He thanked members of his family and ‘Team Tulsa” saying the reputation of the district is well known across the enterprise.

    “We wouldn’t have been successful without the relationships we have built with our stakeholders “said Preston. “Leading the district has been a great honor and privilege. Everybody believes in our mission, the dedication to the region and the nation.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 11:55
    Story ID: 424884
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hudson takes command of Tulsa District, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hudson takes command of Tulsa District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    USACE
    Change of Command
    Tulsa District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT