DuPorge jumpstarts French offense in CISM victory over Netherlands

SPOKANE, Wash. –-Weathering through blistering temperatures Tuesday night, France’s Morgane Duporge snuck past the Netherlands’ defense for a score in the first half of the teams’ 2022 CISM World Military Women’s Soccer Championship matchup.



France’s Marion Braunwart, fading along the left baseline, sent a cross to Duporge, who kicked the ball into left corner of the net in the eighth minute.



Duporge’s goal seemed to ignite the French women, who would go on to pester the Dutch net for seven more goals in France’s 8-0 CISM-opening victory over the Netherlands.



In the game’s first six minutes, the Netherlands (0-1) did not allow any shots by the French women. France (1-0) appeared out of sync in its passing.



But not for long.



After her first tally, Duporge later passed to the right side of the goal for a score from teammate Sarah Palacin in the 22nd minute.



Palacin, returned the favor and hit a beautiful leading ball to help Duporge beat Netherlands goalkeeper Zoe Van Broekhoven on a breakaway in the 35th minute for a 3-0 French lead.



“Sarah does well to come back to the ball and play her back to the net,” said French player Rachel Corboz translating for Duporge. “So Morgane does a good job to get underneath her and they do well finding each other that way.”



Duporge finished with 2 goals and 1 assist and sat out the second half. Palacin contributed 2 assists and 1 goal. Palacin started the scoring for France in the second half when she led a breaking Fanny Proniee for another score.



“Overall we had a good game,” Duporge said through Corboz. “And there were just moments where we kept the ball a bit too long and didn’t play as well. But overall a good effort from the team.”



After building a 3-0 first half lead, France, the 2016 CISM champion, erupted for another 5 goals in the second half when the temperatures cooled a few degrees. The French outshot the Dutch 20-1 for the game and did not allow a shot until a one-one-breakaway in the 64th minute, stopped by French keeper Audrey Dupupet.



France’s Anissa Belkasmi scored in the 70th minute off her right foot, then Tiphaine Brissonnet found the net off her left foot four minutes later to give France a 6-0 lead. Belkasmi then assisted Viviane Boudaud for another score. Finally Julie Pasquereau scored off a double header late in the second half.



The Netherlands next take on Canada at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and France takes the field vs. Mali on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

