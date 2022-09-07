Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Special Services Force celebrates 80th Anniversary

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Story by Maj. Ryan Finnegan, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert, Sgt. Billy Topaz, Master Sgt. Michael Touchette and Sgt. 1st Class Edward Warner

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Approximately 1,000 veterans, civilians, and Soldiers serving in the Canadian & U.S. Armed Forces gathered in celebration of the 80th anniversary of First Special Service Force at Fort Harrison July 9, 2022.
    Special Forces Soldiers wearing modern uniforms jumped from Chinook helicopters, while those wearing the World War II-era Paratrooper uniform jumped from a C-47, known as Miss Montana, while a P-40 Warhawk fighter provided escort.
    Static displays of equipment used by Forcemen were present alongside those used by modern day Soldiers.
    The 1st Special Service Force was an elite American–Canadian commando unit in World War II, under the command of the United States Fifth Army. The unit was organized in 1942 and trained at Fort William Henry Harrison. The Force fought in Italy and southern France before being disbanded in December 1944. The modern American and Canadian special operations forces trace their heritage to this unit.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    Special Forces
    Fort Harrison
    1st Special Services Force

