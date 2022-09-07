First Special Services Force celebrates 80th Anniversary

Photo By Sgt. Billy Topaz | Approximately 1,000 veterans, civilians, and Soldiers serving in the Canadian & U.S....... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Billy Topaz | Approximately 1,000 veterans, civilians, and Soldiers serving in the Canadian & U.S. Armed Forces gathered in celebration of the 80th anniversary of First Special Service Force at Fort Harrison July 9, 2022. Special Forces Soldiers wearing modern uniforms jumped from Chinook helicopters, while those wearing the World War II-era Paratrooper uniform jumped from a C-47, known as Miss Montana, while a P-40 Warhawk fighter provided escort. Static displays of equipment used by Forcemen were present alongside those used by modern day Soldiers. The 1st Special Service Force was an elite American–Canadian commando unit in World War II, under the command of the United States Fifth Army. The unit was organized in 1942 and trained at Fort William Henry Harrison. The Force fought in Italy and southern France before being disbanded in December 1944. The modern American and Canadian special operations forces trace their heritage to this unit. see less | View Image Page