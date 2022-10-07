U.S. Hosting CISM World Military Women’s Football Championship

The 13th World Military Women’s Football Championship runs from July 11 to 22 in Union Stadium, Spokane, Washington, hosted by nearby Fairchild Air Force Base.

The schedule is:

--July 11: U.S. vs. Belgium and Germany vs. Ireland

--July 12: South Korea vs. Canada and Netherlands vs. France

--July 13: Belgium vs. Germany and Cameroon vs. U.S.

--July 14: Canada vs. Netherlands and Mali vs. South Korea

--July 15: Ireland vs. Cameroon and Germany vs. U.S.

--July 16: France vs. Mali and Netherlands vs. South Korea

--July 17: Cameroon vs. Germany and Ireland vs. Belgium

--July 18: Mali vs. Netherlands and France vs. Canada

--July 19: U.S. vs. Ireland and Belgium vs. Cameroon

--July 20: South Korea vs. France and Canada vs. Mali

--July 22: Final medal matches resulting in gold, silver and bronze. If teams are tied, a winner will be produced by holding a penalty shoot-out.

The U.S. team is called the U.S. Armed Forces Women’s Soccer Team.

Each year, CISM, hosts World Military Championships in 26 sports on a world and regional level. The World Military Women’s Football Championship is one of them.

The other 25 sporting events hosted by CISM are: aeronautical pentathlon, archery, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, climbing, cycling, equestrian, fencing, football, golf, judo, military pentathlon, modern pentathlon, naval pentathlon, orienteering, parachuting, sailing, shooting, skiing, swimming and lifesaving, taekwondo, track and field, triathlon, volleyball, and wrestling.

CISM also hosts the International Military Sports Council’s Military World Summer and Winter Games held every four years.

CISM stands for Conseil International du Sport Militaire. The English translation of the French is International Military Sports Council.

--CISM Mission: Endorsing friendship amongst armed forces personnel from all nations through sports activities, thus enabling the physical training, military readiness and education for them.

--CISM Vision: Enhancing mutual respect, solidarity and promoting peace through sports activities.

