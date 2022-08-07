USS Mobile (LCS 26) Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Richard Skinnell relieved Cmdr. Christopher Wolff as commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) Blue Crew during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, July 8.



Mobile was commissioned on May 22, 2021, and Wolff served as Mobile Blue Crew’s first commanding officer. During Wolff’s time in command, Mobile completed final contractor trials, combat system ship qualification trials and basic phase requirements.



“It was an honor and a privilege to serve side-by-side with the plankowner crew of Mobile” said Wolff. “The Mudbugs of Mobile Blue have consistently risen to the challenge over the last two years. I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and leadership across the LCS waterfront.”



Skinnell joins the crew leadership alongside Cmdr. Matthew Shaw, Mobile Blue crew’s executive officer, and Command Senior Chief Marcus Jimenez, the crew’s senior enlisted leader.



“I’m extremely honored to join such a talented and professional team,” said Skinnell. “I want to commend Cmdr. Wolff and each of the Mobile crews on their impressive accomplishments and Mobile’s mission readiness.”



LCS are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on LCSRON ONE Facebook.

