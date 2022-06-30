A1C Nia Jacobs

2BW/PA



Honoring Lt. James Singleton Swann Jr. - Barksdale Remembers

BARKSDALE AFB, LA – Barksdale honored Lt. James “Jim” Singleton Swann Jr. with a memorial June 29 at the Barksdale Global Power Museum.

Three people from different jobs on base joined together to make this event a reality.

Capt. Russell Risden, 340th Weapons Squadron intelligence flight commander, William Callaway, 8th Air Force historian, and Elizabeth Micaletti Barksdale Global Power Museum curator worked together to plan this event.

“I was very honored to have been requested to participate in the memorial ceremony,” said Callaway. “A solid team effort between 2d Bomb Wing and Eighth Air Force in honoring an air warrior who flew for Eighth Air Force during the air war over Europe in World War II.”

During WWII Swann volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Force and was inducted into the military on December 7, 1942.

“After training as a bombardier, he departed for England as a member of the 8th Air Force and flew missions over Europe helping to bring the war to an end. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and five Air Medals for his flights.” said Risden. “Thus, his ties to both Shreveport and the Eighth Air Force, currently headquartered at Barksdale, makes it fitting that he will be memorialized at the Barksdale Global Power Museum.”

Swann's family donated his military uniform, photographs, documents, and other memorabilia to the museum.

“This provides to those who tour the museum, physical evidence of the human story of an individual who as part of a bomber aircrew team made history that contributed to the proud heritage of today's Eighth Air Force,” said Callaway.

The event also took time to honor Swann’s fellow WWII 8AF aircrew at the same event.

“Lt James Swann represents a whole generation of Americans, most of whom have passed away,” said Risden. “He exemplifies the best of the "greatest generation", who grew up in the Great Depression, served in World War Two, and came home to serve their communities.”

Risden says it's important we commemorate Lt. Swann here because not only was he a lifelong resident of Shreveport but his family had significant ties to the local area.

“The tactics that Jim helped to develop as a member of the Eighth Air Force would be instrumental in future warfare,” said Risden. “As we approach the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, and look back on our past, Lt Swann is a representative of those who risked and sometimes gave their lives demonstrating the worth of airpower in combat.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 07.08.2022 16:32 Story ID: 424649 Location: LA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Lt. James Singleton Swann Jr. - Barksdale Remembers, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.