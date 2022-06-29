Sergeant major retires his saddle

FORT CARSON, Colo. — After 12 years of honorable service, Sgt. Maj. Tank, Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, is trading in his cavalry competitions and Army life for light trail rides and more time in the pasture.



Tank is an American Mustang who was born in the wild in 2005. Shortly after he was found by the Bureau of Land Management through the Wild Horse and Burro Management Program.



On June 14, 2010 — the Army’s Birthday — Tank was transferred to the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard. He officially retired June 29, 2022, and will be adopted by Anne Maffey, a former officer in charge of the team.



Tank was recognized for his service during the Mountain Post Monthly Retirement Ceremony alongside 11 Soldiers June 29, 2022, at Founders Field.



During his time with the mounted color guard, Tank has competed in several cavalry competitions across the Army, participated in over 100 rodeos across the United States and hundreds of parades and ceremonies in Colorado.



Tank is described as a gentle and calm horse who knew what he needed to do regardless of the rider’s experience.



“I rode him in my first competition, and I was very nervous, but he was so calm that he actually calmed me down,” said Sgt. Vincent Aquino, Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard. “He carried me through most of the course, and when I had self-doubt, he knew what to do.”



Members of the team said that Tank is a special horse who you could depend on to perform on any day.



“You could do a rodeo competition on Monday with him, and then do a four-hour ceremony on Tuesday with him,” said James Cantwell, civilian trainer, Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard. “To my knowledge he has never been lame, he has never failed and he has never faltered. He has been at work every day. He is the definition of Steadfast and Loyal.”

