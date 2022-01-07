Freedom Fest lights up Carson

Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Matt Stell performs for over 40,000 service members, their...... read more read more Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Matt Stell performs for over 40,000 service members, their Families and the Fort Carson community members at Iron Horse Park on Fort Carson July 1, 2022. Freedom Fest is an annual event that invites community members to Fort Carson to celebrate Independence Day. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Over 40,000 service members, their Families and Colorado Springs locals arrived at Iron Horse Park July 1, 2022, to kick off the Fourth of July weekend on Fort Carson.



Freedom Fest was an open post event where Colorado Springs locals could come on post, look around and celebrate with Soldiers and their Families.



“We want everyone in this city to be able to come onto Fort Carson and see it and celebrate our freedom with our Soldiers and their Families,” said Col. Nate Springer, garrison commander.



Freedom Fest is one of several events on Fort Carson that are open to the public.



Fort Carson coordinated with the City of Colorado Springs so people in surrounding areas that couldn’t make it to Freedom Fest could enjoy Fort Carson’s firework display.



The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized Fort Carson’s Freedom Fest. Freedom Fest was a one-day event that had 27 food vendors, 16 merchandise vendors, kid play area, mechanical bull ride and four musical guests: Jeffrey Alan Band, Elvie Shane, Eric Paslay and headline artist Matt Stell, with the night ending with a fireworks show.



“Every year Fort Carson hosts Freedom Fest,” said Springer. “We’ve got thousands and thousands of people already here, and we’ll have the concert going through 10 p.m. tonight with Matt Stell. Following Matt Stell is the firework show.”



Rain might have pushed the events back, but it couldn’t stop the celebration of the nation’s freedom.



“We were a little worried tonight because of the rain, but we waited it out and it turned out to be a beautiful night,” said Springer. “We’ll be a little late on fireworks, which they were supposed to start at 10 p.m. but the rain delayed them until 10:30 p.m.”



Fourth of July weekend is special for service members and their Families. There are Soldiers all over the world holding the line for everyone to celebrate the Fourth of July the way they want to.



“We really want the people of Colorado Springs to come out and celebrate with the men and women that enable them to have such a great holiday weekend,” said Springer.



Soldiers, their Families and Colorado Springs locals showed up at Freedom Fest in their Fourth-of-July spirit.



MWR had Uncle Sams walking on stilts and spinning plates on sticks, walking around interacting with participants.



“This weekend represents what our service members gave up for us to have the freedom we have today,” said Mitchell Scott, a military Family member. “It makes me proud to be a part of this military community.”



Colorado Springs community is one of Fort Carson’s biggest supporters. The community takes care of their service members and makes them feel like they are home Springer said.



“I’ve been around the world the last 24 years, and I’ve never been in a community where I see the community go to such length to ensure our Soldiers and Families are secure here, feel at home and feel welcome,” he said. “That’s why so many of us choose Colorado Springs as our forever home.”



Freedom Fest happens every Fourth of July weekend and is one of Fort Carson’s biggest events.