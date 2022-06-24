759th MP welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. John K. Curry, right, commander 89th Military Police...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. John K. Curry, right, commander 89th Military Police Brigade, passes the 759th Military Police Battalion colors to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Scott P. Nelson, during a change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for the battalion at Founders Field June 24, 2022. (Photo by Eric E. Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — The 759th Military Police Battalion welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony June 24, 2022, at Founders Field.



Lt. Col. Scott P. Nelson took command for the battalion as its Soldiers bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ranjini T. Danaraj during the ceremony.



In addition to the change of command, Command Sgt. Maj. James T. Camba relinquished responsibility as the 759th MP Bn. command sergeant major. Sgt. Maj. John Keenan will serve as the interim battalion command sergeant major.



The reviewing officer of the ceremony, Col. John K. Curry, commander, 89th Military Police Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, spoke highly of the outgoing command team and the battalion.



“The Soldiers and leaders found within this battalion represent the very best our Army has to offer,” Curry said. “And that is due in no small part to the considerable investment that Lt. Col. Danaraj and Command Sergeant Major Camba have made in developing our future leaders and challenging them to rise to the occasion.”



Curry highlighted the successes of Danaraj.



“Today marks the culmination of a superb command under your careful and brilliant watch,” Curry said. “For two years now, you have not wasted a single opportunity to champion on behalf of your Soldiers. Your positive energy is infectious and drives results. And you get people of all ages and stages to realize potential that they never knew they had.”



He also recognized Camba as the senior enlisted leader for the battalion.



“Today is also particularly meaningful as it marks the formal relinquishment of your responsibility for the ‘Sentinels’, as well as the culminating accomplishment of just over 25 years of selfless service,” Curry said. “Together, you and Tiffany have served as an exceptional example of a dedicated Army family, committed to each other, who have helped countless others over the years.”



Danaraj praised the 759th MP Bn. Soldiers for their efforts during her time as their commander.



“We safeguard over 75,000 people who live and work on Fort Carson,” Danaraj said.



“The Soldiers of the ‘Lone Sentinel’ Battalion represent the best our Army has to offer.”



While welcoming Nelson to the Mountain Post, Curry said the new commander is up for the challenge.



“Your reputation as a critical thinker, a polished communicator and a natural team player makes you the perfect choice to lead this battalion onward to new heights,” Curry said. “The division and garrison teams you have just joined are truly the best of the best. I have no doubt you will excel in command.”



Nelson’s most recent assignment was in Stuttgart, Germany, where he served at U.S. European Command (EUCOM) as an antiterrorism operations officer, the EUCOM J3 executive officer and as the deputy chief of the antiterrorism division.



Nelson said he is appreciative of this opportunity and thankful to those who supported him throughout his career.



“I am truly humbled and excited to be standing before you, knowing that I’ve been given the opportunity to serve with you,” Nelson said. “I’m a lucky person; I know this, and I owe it all to the officers, NCOs, Soldiers, civilians and Family members who have helped me get here.”