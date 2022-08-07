Navy Service Helps Recruiter’s Family With Immigration

NEW YORK – (July 8, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician 2nd Class Petty Officer Stephanie Gil grew up holding family values close to heart, and kept the goal of helping her family as a top priority while serving in the U.S. Navy.



Gil said her dedication to helping others that is what makes her a good recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG), Empire State, where she is currently assigned.



She started recruiting at NRS Hempstead, where she worked for a year and a half.



“It was rewarding to be able to get applicants in the Navy,” said Gil. “A lot of them reminded me of myself and what I was going through at that age and wanted to be independent. My favorite part was mentoring the future Sailors, everything from working out with them to telling them what to expect in the fleet.”



Gil is now working in E-talent as a talent scout. As a talent scout, she is responsible for contacting qualified applicants and getting them appointments with the recruiters in the field. Most recently she was one of the top performers amongst the talent scouts.



“My favorite part of E-talent is the fact that I get to help out all of the stations and the recruiters get in contact with potential future Sailors,” said Gil.” “I hope that I am able to make one of our recruiters day by giving them a lead.”



Gil was born in Queens, but her parents moved to Venezuela shortly after she was born. At the age of eight, she moved again to Spain. Years later, at the age of 14 she went back to Queens to live with her grandmother while the rest of her family remained in Spain.



“It was rough adjusting back to the language and the difference in culture,” Gil said. “Coming from a quiet island to somewhere as busy as New York is definitely a culture shock.”



In 2014 Gil enlisted at the Navy Recruiting Station Jamaica Queens. At the age of 18 she made the decision to serve her country in order to help her family. Gil said it felt like a sacrifice to be away from family, but it would be worth it.



Although Gil is a U.S. Citizen, her parents are Spanish citizens and still reside there today. This made it difficult for her to spend time with the ones she loved most.



“I saw in the news that if you served, you can sponsor your parents to come to the U.S. and expedite citizenship, said Gil.” “I wanted to be reunited with my family and give them the same opportunity that they gave me, a life full of opportunity, by allowing me to live stateside with my grandmother.”



Gil has only seen her family a hand-full of times since joining the Navy, so every interaction is precious for her.



“My mom got her visa approved because, I wrote a letter to the immigration office,” Gil said. This was so she could see me when I got back from my first deployment and that meant the world to me.”



Now, eight years after joining the Navy and her family going through the immigration process, Gil’s family is finally making progress toward being nationalized.



“It should be about another 2 years before my family can become citizens, I hope one day to be able to buy a house for them,” Gil said.



Gil has her mind set to continue her Navy career, ultimately until she retires.



“By the time I retire, my family will be comfortably living in the U.S. and I can continue to support them thanks in part to the opportunities that the Navy has given me.”



NTAG Empire State is the Navy presence in New York City, Long Island and Northern New Jersey with 32 recruiting stations in the area.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



