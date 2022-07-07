FORT BENNING, Ga -- (Jun 7) Today, WHINSEC's Command and General Staff Officer Course International students began their welcome briefs and in-processing procedures. On July 13, the International Flag Ceremony will take place, where the participating nation representatives present their country flag. This event will mark the official beginning of the course. Thirty-three international students from 11 nations will join their U.S. counterparts and begin their 47-week journey as part of CGSOC, Class of 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 07.08.2022 12:13 Story ID: 424610 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T - Minus Five Days and Counting., by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.