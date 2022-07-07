Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T - Minus Five Days and Counting.

    T - Minus Five and Counting

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, Ga -- (Jun 7) Today, WHINSEC's Command and General Staff Officer Course International students began their welcome briefs and in-processing procedures. On July 13, the International Flag Ceremony will take place, where the participating nation representatives present their country flag. This event will mark the official beginning of the course. Thirty-three international students from 11 nations will join their U.S. counterparts and begin their 47-week journey as part of CGSOC, Class of 2023.

