Introducing Louisville District’s first ever River Ranger: Lisa Freeman

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District manages nine locks and dams: seven on the Ohio River and two on the Green River in Kentucky. The Ohio River projects operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, serving both the towing industry and recreational boaters. It is a known fact that USACE is the steward of the lands and waters located on its projects. The Corps’ guiding philosophy for natural resource management is to manage, conserve, and improve these natural resources that contribute to an increased quality of American life, now and for posterity. However, this it not only taking place at lake projects that provide recreational activities for the public, but also at the locks and dams.



Lisa Freeman, who has been with USACE for 27 years, is now the first to hold the title of “River Ranger” at the Louisville District where she assists with all natural resource issues at the locks and dam projects within the district’s footprint.



Freeman has been serving in the position for last three years and says, “The River Ranger position is new for the Louisville District, so I have had the opportunity to introduce the lockmasters and other staff to what a river ranger does and how I can help them with natural resources issues.”

Most people equate the word “ranger” to a park ranger, who helps manage the districts’ flood risk management projects. And, although the positions are very similar in that fact that they help with all natural resource issues, a river ranger covers a wide range of duties specifically at locks on dams on rivers.



“I collect and enter all data for the locks into the annual Natural Resource Management Assessment, Environmental Stewardship and RecStatus, Visitation Estimation and Reporting System visitation program, etc.,” Freeman said. “I create recreation and environmental stewardship budget packages for the annual budget builds. I also put in packages for boundary surveys and help with identifying Corps boundaries as needed.”



In addition, Freeman creates the initial information packages for any new USACE or Outgrant projects that will need environmental and cultural reviews and work with outgrants on any other questions or issues they have. She monitors outgrant activities to ensure compliance with their lease/license agreements and ensures protection of project’s natural resources.



“I have assisted the locks with their existing pollinator plots and help them create new plots,” Freeman said. “I provide visitor assistance and work with other recreation issues at the locks that have day use areas as well.”



Freeman promotes and manages the water safety program for the locks and dams and is their representative for the district’s Water Safety project delivery team. She also represents the locks and dams on project delivery teams for planning manager and ranger workshops.



“I attend meetings of local civic groups and agencies that have an interest in the Ohio and Green Rivers and participate in joint water safety and natural resource efforts with other groups as opportunities arise,” Freeman said. “I write the scope of work, create maps and submit all documentation needed for service contracts such as mowing and herbicide application for the locks and dams. I also submit the information needed for contracting to exercise option years for locks and dam service contracts.”



Before being the first employee in the district’s history to ever hold the river ranger position, Freeman was a natural resource specialist, also known as park ranger, at Taylorsville Lake in Taylorsville, Kentucky.



“My basic duties are pretty much the same, but since the locks and dams are focused on navigation, the perspective is very different than at a lake project,” Freeman said. “A few of the locks have larger amounts of fee property, but most of the locks have just a small amount of property surrounding the locks and dam structures, unlike the lake projects that have a larger amount of fee property.”



As with any job, there are some challenges.



“With nine locks and dams, it can be very difficult deciding where I am needed most,” Freeman said. “It is also difficult balancing office work with being out in the field at the projects. It is definitely a learn-as-I-go position to be able to support the locks and dam as best as I am able.”

However, Freeman has really enjoyed learning more about the locks and dams operate.



“All the staff at the locks have been great to work with and I have enjoyed getting to know them,” Freeman added.



Although other USACE districts have had river rangers on their roles for several years, Freeman is the first one to fill this critical position in the district.