USACE supports Earth Day clean-up at Falls of the Ohio

Lisa Freeman, natural resources specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District presents the history and purpose of the Falls of the Ohio National Wildlife Conservation Area during an Earth Day clean-up event at Shawnee Park in Louisville, Kentucky April 22, 2022. USACE, along with numerous organizations celebrated Earth Day by picking up trash and cleaning up the south shore of Shawnee Park and the north shore of the Falls of the Ohio Wildlife Conservation Area. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

