Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE supports Earth Day clean-up at Falls of the Ohio

    USACE supports Earth Day clean-up at Falls of the Ohio

    CLARKSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Lisa Freeman, natural resources specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District presents the history and purpose of the Falls of the Ohio National Wildlife Conservation Area during an Earth Day clean-up event at Shawnee Park in Louisville, Kentucky April 22, 2022. USACE, along with numerous organizations celebrated Earth Day by picking up trash and cleaning up the south shore of Shawnee Park and the north shore of the Falls of the Ohio Wildlife Conservation Area. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 16:22
    Photo ID: 7159705
    VIRIN: 220422-A-PA223-001
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 631.08 KB
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE supports Earth Day clean-up at Falls of the Ohio, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Earth Day
    Louisville District
    Falls of the Ohio Wilderness Conservation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT