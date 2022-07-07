Double Points and Discounts: MILITARY STAR Pumps Up the Savings during Xtra Deal Days July 12-13

Photo By Marisa Conner | Get xtra savings and xtra rewards with MILITARY STAR during Xtra Deal Days July 12 and...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Get xtra savings and xtra rewards with MILITARY STAR during Xtra Deal Days July 12 and 13. Cardholders will receive double rewards, 10 cents off every gallon of fuel, 15% off at Exchange restaurants and $15 off at Exchange mall vendors. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – As temperatures—and prices—are rising, MILITARY STAR® is helping military shoppers stay cool with special savings during the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Xtra Deal Days.



July 12 and 13, MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive:

• Double rewards points, earning four points for every $1 spent.

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 15% off at participating Exchange restaurants.

• $15 off a purchase of $30 or more at Exchange mall vendors. (July 13 only. Coupon required. Coupon available at the Exchange main store customer service desk.)

• 0% interest for 90 days on purchases of $149 or more.



“MILITARY STAR’s everyday discounts and rewards get even better during Xtra Deal Days,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The value and savings of the card help military members get more for their dollar.”



The MILITARY STAR rewards program allows shoppers to earn rewards points on nearly every purchase and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card via email every 2,000 points. Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



When members of the military community shop the Exchange, they’re not just saving—they’re giving back. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



Shoppers can visit their local Exchange and ShopMyExchange.com for more savings during Xtra Deal Days July 12 and 13.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange