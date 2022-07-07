Four More, For the Corps: Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment

Cpl. Mabe recollects on what it takes to be recognized as a top performer within his MOS and gives advice on what Marines should strive to emulate.



"Take personal ownership in everything you do. Every task you’re given, always make it yours. Own every decision you make whether it be good or bad. If you do those things you will constantly be improving. That’s the goal as marines to be as lethal and we can."



Mabe was selected as part of the Commandant’s Retention Program (CRP) to bypass the twenty-step reenlistment process and have priority access to choose his next assignment.



“I combine the two [personal and professional life]. I enjoy camping, shooting, hunting, and working out. When I’m doing my hobbies, I feel like I’m bettering myself for my job and my job is bettering me for my hobbies.”



"Back to the first [question], [What inspires me to keep going everyday is that] I strive to take ownership in all that I do. I make the Corps', Regiment's, and Battalion's mission mine. If I don't succeed they don't succeed. I want my unit to be successful like I'd want my own business to."



The CRP is focused on retaining the most talented First Term Marines by streamlining the reenlistment process and offering meaningful incentives to reenlist. The Marines selected for the CRP have distinguished themselves from their peers through exceptional performance and professional competency. These Marines have embodied the whole Marine concept throughout their enlistment and represent the top echelon of qualified Marines within their Primary Military Occupational Specialty (PMOS). Simply put, these are the best Marines in our formations. As part of their selections, these Marines are approved to bypass the twenty-step reenlistment process and have priority access to their PMOS monitor for unit assignment choice.

