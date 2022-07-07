Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four More, For the Corps: Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment

    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Courtland Mabe, a Douglasville, Georgia, native and anti-tank...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    2nd Marine Division

    Cpl. Mabe recollects on what it takes to be recognized as a top performer within his MOS and gives advice on what Marines should strive to emulate.

    "Take personal ownership in everything you do. Every task you’re given, always make it yours. Own every decision you make whether it be good or bad. If you do those things you will constantly be improving. That’s the goal as marines to be as lethal and we can."

    Mabe was selected as part of the Commandant’s Retention Program (CRP) to bypass the twenty-step reenlistment process and have priority access to choose his next assignment.

    “I combine the two [personal and professional life]. I enjoy camping, shooting, hunting, and working out. When I’m doing my hobbies, I feel like I’m bettering myself for my job and my job is bettering me for my hobbies.”

    "Back to the first [question], [What inspires me to keep going everyday is that] I strive to take ownership in all that I do. I make the Corps', Regiment's, and Battalion's mission mine. If I don't succeed they don't succeed. I want my unit to be successful like I'd want my own business to."

    The CRP is focused on retaining the most talented First Term Marines by streamlining the reenlistment process and offering meaningful incentives to reenlist. The Marines selected for the CRP have distinguished themselves from their peers through exceptional performance and professional competency. These Marines have embodied the whole Marine concept throughout their enlistment and represent the top echelon of qualified Marines within their Primary Military Occupational Specialty (PMOS). Simply put, these are the best Marines in our formations. As part of their selections, these Marines are approved to bypass the twenty-step reenlistment process and have priority access to their PMOS monitor for unit assignment choice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 08:14
    Story ID: 424484
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: DOUGLASVILLE, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four More, For the Corps: Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment, by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment
    Cpl. Mabe Commandant Retention Program Reenlistment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlist
    Commitment
    2d Marine Division
    CRP
    USMCNews
    Follow Me Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT