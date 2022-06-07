Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ROPS Industry Partners Day

    2nd Lt. Taylor Latimer, 2nd Range Operations Squadron range operations commander

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The 2nd Range Operations Squadron recently coordinated a “Range Team Industry Day” at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 23, 2022.

    Civilian partners were invited to discuss possible innovative solutions and partnerships in improving range operations.

    During the event, the partners were shown step-by-step launch preparation and the software and equipment used. The event coordinators showcased two days of in-depth presentations, group technical sessions, over-the-shoulder console exercise simulations, and a tour of the Western Range Operations Center that explained how 2ROPS prepares for launches at Vandenberg.

