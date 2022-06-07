2ROPS Industry Partners Day

The 2nd Range Operations Squadron recently coordinated a “Range Team Industry Day” at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 23, 2022.



Civilian partners were invited to discuss possible innovative solutions and partnerships in improving range operations.



During the event, the partners were shown step-by-step launch preparation and the software and equipment used. The event coordinators showcased two days of in-depth presentations, group technical sessions, over-the-shoulder console exercise simulations, and a tour of the Western Range Operations Center that explained how 2ROPS prepares for launches at Vandenberg.

