SHISEIDO, Vera Bradley To Join Exchange’s ‘Beauty Live’

DALLAS – Summer is here, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has the top beauty trends and travel tips for military shoppers on its “Beauty Live” broadcast.



Shiseido will kick off the lineup at noon Central on July 8 with Japanese Beauty skincare and makeup insights. Military shoppers headed back to school or campus can also tune in at noon Central on July 29 for tips and trends on travel and college with Vera Bradley.



The Facebook Live broadcast gives shoppers the inside scoop on high-quality beauty brands offered in select Exchange stores and at ShopMyExchange.com—highlighting military-exclusive deals on featured beauty products.



Previous episodes featured insider advice on hair, skin and nails from Estee Lauder, Clinique, Bare Minerals, Philosophy, Black Radiance, Jack Black, Murad and more. Authorized Exchange shoppers, including Department of Defense civilians and retirees, can purchase products highlighted on “Beauty Live” tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com and in select Exchange stores.



All episodes of “Beauty Live” can be viewed on the Exchange Facebook video playlist (https://www.facebook.com/watch/77241077755/910279822393901).



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



