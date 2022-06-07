Benvenuti offers a taste of Tuscan culture

LIVORNO, Italy – Learning how to catch a train, how to order food or pay at a restaurant is something new, when done in Italian.

That’s why U.S. Army Garrison Italy offers “Benvenuti” an Army Community Service cultural integration program designed to help newcomers learn about Italy.

“Benvenuti really helped us feel part of the Camp Darby, Pisa and Italy communities,” said Kila Lindstrom, a contracting specialist from the 414th Contracting Support Brigade. “For those of us coming to Europe for the first time, it's a great introduction to the culture, what you can do and what you can't.”

The most interesting part of the program was the tour, Lindstrom said. Participants went by bus to Pisa Hospital, San Rossore clinic and to the center of town. There, they did some shopping and enjoyed an Italian meal while learning how to order at a restaurant, how to pay and more. They also had their first chance to experience the language.

Moving can be a challenging for military members and their families, especially when heading overseas. Taking part in Benvenuti can determine a newcomer’s level of success, said Leslie Brady from ACS.

“Benvenuti is of fundamental importance for newcomers,” Brady said. “It allows them to feel comfortable, acquiring a taste of the opportunities that agencies and organizations offer inside the installation and a chance to explore the local surroundings.”

Earlier, at Camp Darby, the newly arrived personnel gathered at the Darby Community Center for briefings from service providers. Americans learn about installation services, Italian culture, Italian hospital services, customs and the area’s rich history.

“The most important aspect of the program is learning what each agency has offer, medical, financial issues, all of the assistance you need, overall, all program are important to me,” said Airman Emanuel Martinez Gomez, 731st Ammunitions Squadron.

The monthly program is open to spouses of active duty service members, Department of Defense civilians and their spouses, contractors and their spouses and retirees.

To sign up, contact Army Community Service at 050-548503.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2022 Date Posted: 07.06.2022