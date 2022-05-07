WHINSEC to Inaugurate the Institute's Command and General Staff Officer Course, Class of 2023.

Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | Representatives of 12 countries converge at the Western Hemisphere Institute for...... read more read more Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | Representatives of 12 countries converge at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) to present their respective nation's flags. Class of 2023 will have students from United States, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru. The U.S. representation will have representatives from all military services, to include National Guard and Reserve component, plus a State Dept. Foreign Service Officer. see less | View Image Page

Representatives of 12 countries converge at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) on July 13 to present their respective nation's flags. Class of 2023 will have students from United States, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru. The U.S. representation will have representatives from all military services, to include National Guard and Reserve component, plus a State Dept. Foreign Service Officer.

The ceremony marks the official beginning of the 47-week course. The course educates and trains intermediate level Army, sister service, sister agencies, and partner nation officers to be prepared to operate in unified land operations, joint, interagency, and multinational environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. Additional instruction for each student integrates a mandated minimum of over 40 hours of instruction in human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.