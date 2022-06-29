Republic of Singapore Navy Officials Visit USS Frank Cable

SINGAPORE (June 29, 2022) – The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) hosted the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Head of Submarine Systems Center, Chow Yuk Hin, along with other local submarine command leadership while the ship was moored pierside at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, June 29, 2022.



"We enjoyed the opportunity to present our submarine tender's expeditionary capabilities and reinforce our strong relationship with the Republic of Singapore Navy," said Capt. John Frye, Frank Cable's commanding officer. "And it was an honor to host some of the Singapore Navy submarine leadership onboard our ship."



Visiting from several surrounding commands, the Singapore sailors toured sections of the ship highlighting Frank Cable’s expeditionary repair, rearm, and resupply mission. U.S. Navy Sailors explained each section, from the machine shop, where Sailors can fabricate machinery parts such as small nuts and bolts to the motor rewind shop where electrical motors are repaired and placed back into operation.



Sailors also highlighted Frank Cable’s supply and weapons departments to the visiting Singaporeans, showcasing the importance of the ability to resupply not only submarines, but surface vessels as well, all while helping keep morale high with mail and goods at the ship’s store. While touring the weapons department, visitors were treated to a demonstration of the firearms training simulator, known as FATS. FATS prepares Sailors on weapons handling and safety prior to live fire exercises at gun ranges.



The visiting sailors also toured Frank Cable’s medical and dental facilities, where ailments ranging from the common cold to COVID-19 are treated, and more complex treatments such as x-rays and dental crowns are completed.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



