Team Yokota hosts Operation Air Force cadets

Sam Mathis (right), U.S. Air Force Academy cadet 2nd class, sits in the pilot's chair next to a flight instructor inside the 36th Airlift Squadron's C-130J Super Hercules flight trainer as part of Operation Air Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 28, 2022. Operation Air Force is a two week long academy summer program that sends cadets entering their third and fourth years of training to bases around the world to experience what active duty Airmen from all areas of expertise do to support the Department of Defense mission for U.S. Military Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

Team Yokota welcomed cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy in support of Operation Air Force, June 22 - July 6, 2022.



Operation Air Force is a two week long summer excursion program that sends cadets entering their third and fourth years of training to bases all over the world, helping them complete a graduation requirement and giving them vital exposure to active duty Air Force operations.



“We created a robust schedule for the cadets that covers leadership perspectives from various levels of the civilian, officer and enlisted corps,” said Capt. Marshe Greene, 374th Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Flight commander. “Airmen from both support and operation organizations came together with the goal of arming the visiting cadets with the knowledge and experience necessary to make an informed career selection at the culmination of their Junior year.”



Officers play a crucial leadership role in all aspects of the Air Force mission, and the academy summer program helps enable cadets in getting broader exposure to responsibilities and expectations placed on officers in varied roles, and to develop new perspectives on leadership before they fully commission into the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force.



“It's been a really cool opportunity to experience parts of the Air Force that we didn’t even know existed before we came here,” said Karen Kosinski, U.S. Air Force Academy cadet 2nd class. “It’s broadened our understanding of the scope of leadership possibilities we can pursue, and for me, it’s helped solidify my choice to go into the pilot career field.”



Team Yokota provided cadets with tours of flightline operations, flying time in a flight simulator and in a C-130J Super Hercules, aircraft maintenance sections, force support community services, postal operations and many more.



The U.S. Air Force Academy’s mission is to “educate, train and inspire men and women to become officers of character motivated to lead the United States Air Force and Space Force in service to our Nation,” and the Airmen at Yokota Air Base supports future leaders that will carry on the Air and Space Force’s vital mission to support, fly, fight and win - anytime, anywhere.