MQ-9 Reaper Aircraft Play Integral Role in Indo-Pacific Exercise

Photo By Airman 1st Class Christa Anderson | U.S. Air Force members of the 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, and the...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Christa Anderson | U.S. Air Force members of the 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, and the 119th Wing, of the North Dakota Air National Guard, work as a cohesive unit to launch MQ-9 Reaper aircraft at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, during Exercise Valliant Shield, June 7, 2022. Valiant Shield 2022 was a 12-day joint field training exercise (FTX) aimed to enhance integration between the US forces by conducting joint operations at sea, on land, in air, and in cyberspace. It provided an opportunity for the MQ-9 enterprise members to partner together and make a difference while providing dynamic force employment, and maritime domain awareness in a new location. Members of the 119th Wing and 174th Attack Squadron partnered together to demonstrate the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper in an overseas location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st class Christa Anderson) see less | View Image Page

Exercise Valiant Shield 2022 included MQ-9 aircraft in exercise operations for the first time May 25 through June 20 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard and the 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, launched, flew and recovered MQ-9 Reaper aircraft to provide mission critical awareness during the exercise.

Valiant Shield 2022 was a 12-day joint field training exercise (FTX) aimed to enhance integration between the U.S. Military forces by conducting joint operations at sea, on land, in air, and in cyberspace.

It provided an opportunity for the MQ-9 enterprise members to partner together and make a difference while providing dynamic force employment, and maritime domain awareness in a new location.

Members of the 119th Wing and 174th Attack Wing partnered together to demonstrate the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper in an overseas location.

Pilots and sensor operators from multiple units also participated by flying the MQ-9 aircraft from ground control stations from bases located within the continental United States.

“It’s the first time we have had the MQ-9 participate in dynamic force employment in the heart of Indo-Pacific Command which makes this a significant exercise,” said a sensor operator of the 119th Wing participating in the exercise.

The MQ-9 is essential to providing awareness that other aircraft cannot. With its extensive loiter time and sensor capabilities, the MQ-9 is a highly capable aircraft that gives insight that others are not able to.

“One example of the MQ-9 providing maritime domain awareness for Exercise Valiant Shield was a simulated kill chain exercise where the MQ-9 was able to identify, target, and track the asset by using full-motion video (FMV) and disseminating intelligence of a tier 1 target. Without the MQ-9 being in this kill-chain exercise, it would not have gone well and it would have been unsuccessful without our capabilities,” said 119th Wing MQ-9 Pilot 1 participating in the exercise.

Pilot 1 said, "it is important for us to communicate what capabilities we can provide through the use of the MQ-9 Reaper to other entities who are not familiar with them. Exercise Valiant Shield allowed us to partner with new groups and explain how our technology provides a significant impact in this theater."

“One of the key takeaways has been learning what it actually means to team build,” said 119th Wing MQ-9 Pilot 2 participating in the exercise. “It has been incredible to see how the team has come together and succeeded in some very challenging tasks,” he added.

Exercise Valiant Shield has been a success in bringing units together to show the capabilities that the MQ-9 Reaper provides with maritime domain awareness, FMV, Maritime Wide-area Search (MWAS), as well as providing an opportunity to test new capabilities to ensure the viability of the MQ-9 in support of the recently released National Defense Strategy.