2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show July 9-10, 2022

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich. – The Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing will host the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show on base July 9 and 10. The free event is open to the public and will feature aerial acts and static displays highlighting the U.S. military.



“Open houses and air shows give us an opportunity to share what your, ‘Hometown Air Force,’ does right here in southeast Michigan,” said Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base commander. “We will showcase Selfridge as a cornerstone of Michigan communities and look to enhance local partnerships in the process.”



Aerial demonstrations include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, A-10 Thunderbolt II, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-130 Hercules, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Golden Knights elite parachute team, the Misty Blues parachute team, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin, and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18.



In addition, there will be ground displays showcasing dozens of different military aircraft, including the 127th Wing’s own KC-135 Stratotanker and A-10 Thunderbolt and numerous military ground vehicles. Activities will be available for children of all ages, to include a Kids Zone with several bouncy houses, games and arts and crafts. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, making this a great opportunity to spend a day out with the whole family.



The gates to the base will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10. Entrances can be found off North River Road and 21 Mile Road east to Jefferson. Motorcyclists entering Selfridge ANGB must be wearing helmets, eye protection, protective clothing (long sleeves, pants, gloves), and over the ankle footwear. A complete list of air show details to include links to preferred seating, prohibited items and frequently asked questions, can be found at www.TeamSelfridge.com.



About the 127th Wing

Comprised of approximately 1,500 personnel and flying both the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the KC-135 Stratotanker, the 127th Wing supports both the Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command by providing highly-skilled Airmen to missions domestically and overseas. The 127th Wing is the host unit at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which marks its 105th year of continuous military air operations in 2022. For updates and to learn more about the Selfridge 2022 Open House and Air Show, like and follow the 127th Wing on Facebook.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.30.2022 14:29 Story ID: 424160 Location: SELFRIDGE ANG BASE, MI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show July 9-10, 2022, by Penelope Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.