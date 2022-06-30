NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal Headlines Exchange’s ‘Chief Chat’ in July

Courtesy Photo | #ChiefChat— @Shaq, @coylejohnk and @EliYoungBand share their stories with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | #ChiefChat— @Shaq, @coylejohnk and @EliYoungBand share their stories with the military community this July! Catch up on previous episodes on YouTube and Spotify and tune in LIVE Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – NBA Hall of Famer, serial entrepreneur and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal headlines the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s “Chief Chat” schedule in July.



The 15-time NBA All-Star and current NBA analyst will give a military-exclusive look into his stellar career, music and acting ventures as well as his entrepreneurial success at noon Central on July 21.



“Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities, athletes and military leaders who support those who serve.



“The Exchange is privileged to host another month of influential and strong military supporters,” Osby said. “We encourage the military community to tune in and connect with our guests throughout the month.”



Design thinking expert, former short track speed skater and 1994 Winter Olympics silver medalist John Coyle kicks off the month July 7. Coyle will discuss his experiences as an athlete, innovative business leader and public speaker.



Country music performers Mike Eli and Jon Jones of the Eli Young Band visit “Chief Chat” on July 26 to talk about their latest album and tour, as well as their long-standing support for the military, including an upcoming event at Fort Hood.



Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays on the Exchange’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange). For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/exchange-social-broadcast/#upcoming).



Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.



